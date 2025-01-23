Left Menu

JSW Defence Bolsters Indigenous UAV Production in Telangana

JSW Defence is set to establish a manufacturing unit for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Telangana with an investment of Rs 800 crore. This initiative is in collaboration with a top US defence tech company to indigenize and produce advanced UAVs, marking a significant step in India's defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant move for India's defence sector, JSW Defence has inked an agreement with the Telangana government to establish a manufacturing facility dedicated to Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). This strategic initiative involves an investment of Rs 800 crore and aims to advance indigenous defence technology.

The subsidiary, JSW UAV, will leverage a technological partnership with a leading US-based defence technology company, ensuring state-of-the-art production capabilities. This agreement highlights JSW Defence's commitment to strengthening India's position in defence manufacturing.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Telangana's Chief Minister Revant Reddy emphasized the state's evolving role as a hub for diverse industrial investments, including those in the defence sector. The partnership is poised to make Telangana a pivotal player in the global defence technology landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

