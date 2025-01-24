Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defence Triumph: 52 Russian Drones Routed

Ukraine's air defences successfully intercepted 25 out of 58 drones launched by Russia in an overnight assault. Additionally, Kyiv's electronic warfare tactics resulted in the redirection of 27 more drones. The operation highlights Ukraine's resilience and sophistication in countering aerial threats.

Updated: 24-01-2025 12:54 IST
In a strategic victory, Ukraine's air defence systems successfully neutralized 25 out of 58 airborne drones deployed by Russia during an overnight offensive, according to the Ukrainian air force on Friday.

The operation was further bolstered by Kyiv's adept use of electronic warfare, resulting in the redirection of 27 additional drones mid-flight. This highlights the advanced technological edge and tactical proficiency of Ukraine's defence forces.

This robust defence measure not only underscores Ukraine's capability to counter aerial threats but also sends a clear message of its resilience in the face of aggression. The move is seen as a significant deterrent against future incursions.

