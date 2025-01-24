Tata Electronics Strengthens Hold in Indian Manufacturing with Pegatron Stake

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) on Friday solidified its standing in the Indian electronics manufacturing industry by acquiring a controlling 60% stake in the Taiwanese firm Pegatron's India unit. While financial details were not disclosed, this strategic move signifies Tata's growing influence in the sector.

Pegatron India, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Pegatron Corporation known for its contract-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to major clients like Apple, now falls under the Tata umbrella. This acquisition is expected to fortify Tata's plans for iPhone manufacturing and enhance its credibility as a reliable Apple supplier.

The rebranding of Pegatron Technology India will reflect its new ownership while maintaining its commitment to providing top-tier electronics manufacturing services. This acquisition comes on the heels of Tata's earlier purchase of Wistron's India operations and aligns with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's vision of a 'manufacturing golden age' for India driven by shifting global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)