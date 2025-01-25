Target Faces Backlash as It Ends DEI Programs Amid Conservative Pressure
Target is ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion program, responding to pressure from conservative groups and following an executive order from former President Donald Trump. This decision has sparked controversy over Target's inclusion policies, previously known for promoting diversity within its workforce and customer base.
Target announced the termination of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, reflecting a trend among U.S. firms under conservative scrutiny. This move aligns with an executive order by former President Trump urging the end of DEI policies in private companies.
The retailer had previously made strides in promoting inclusivity, notably during Pride month. Critics argue that Target's decision could alienate its diverse customer base, with some seeing it as a detrimental step for the brand.
Target's revised strategy includes ending initiatives like REACH, which supported Black-owned businesses. The retailer's leadership noted the importance of adapting to external changes while maintaining a culture of care and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Legal Struggle: Supreme Court Awaited in Hush Money Case
Amidst Wildfires: Trump and Newsom's Political Clash
Supreme Court Declines Trump's Sentencing Halting Request
Supreme Court rejects President-elect Donald Trump's bid to delay sentencing in his New York hush money case, reports AP.
Supreme Court Denies Trump Sentence Delay In Hush Money Case