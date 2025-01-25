Target Faces Backlash as It Ends DEI Programs Amid Conservative Pressure

Target announced the termination of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, reflecting a trend among U.S. firms under conservative scrutiny. This move aligns with an executive order by former President Trump urging the end of DEI policies in private companies.

The retailer had previously made strides in promoting inclusivity, notably during Pride month. Critics argue that Target's decision could alienate its diverse customer base, with some seeing it as a detrimental step for the brand.

Target's revised strategy includes ending initiatives like REACH, which supported Black-owned businesses. The retailer's leadership noted the importance of adapting to external changes while maintaining a culture of care and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)