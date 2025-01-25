Bill Gates Gifts 'Source Code' to Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Microsoft founder Bill Gates for gifting him a copy of his upcoming book 'Source Code'. Naidu met Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The memoir promises insights into Gates' journey and the founding of Microsoft.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who recently presented him with a copy of his upcoming book, 'Source Code'.
The gesture took place during their meeting at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, where Naidu had the opportunity to learn more about Gates' life and experiences.
The Chief Minister praised the memoir for its promise to provide an insightful look into Gates' early years, including his pivotal decision to leave college and establish the tech giant, Microsoft. Naidu conveyed his best wishes for the book's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
N Chandrababu Naidu Envisions Real Estate Surge in Andhra Pradesh
Telangana's Global Investment Drive: From Davos to Singapore
N Chandrababu Naidu Boosts Sankranti Spirits with Development Drive in Andhra Pradesh
Trump Skips Davos in Favor of Virtual Address
Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges