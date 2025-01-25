Bill Gates Gifts 'Source Code' to Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who recently presented him with a copy of his upcoming book, 'Source Code'.

The gesture took place during their meeting at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, where Naidu had the opportunity to learn more about Gates' life and experiences.

The Chief Minister praised the memoir for its promise to provide an insightful look into Gates' early years, including his pivotal decision to leave college and establish the tech giant, Microsoft. Naidu conveyed his best wishes for the book's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)