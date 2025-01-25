Left Menu

Bill Gates Gifts 'Source Code' to Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Microsoft founder Bill Gates for gifting him a copy of his upcoming book 'Source Code'. Naidu met Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The memoir promises insights into Gates' journey and the founding of Microsoft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who recently presented him with a copy of his upcoming book, 'Source Code'.

The gesture took place during their meeting at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, where Naidu had the opportunity to learn more about Gates' life and experiences.

The Chief Minister praised the memoir for its promise to provide an insightful look into Gates' early years, including his pivotal decision to leave college and establish the tech giant, Microsoft. Naidu conveyed his best wishes for the book's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

