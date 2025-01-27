Tesla's Next Growth Phase: Low-Cost Model and AI Innovations

Investors are keenly observing Tesla's latest financial report, as the anticipation grows around the automaker's upcoming lower-priced model. This addition is expected to play a crucial role in hitting Tesla's ambitious delivery targets amidst growing competition.

Despite fierce rivalry, particularly in China, and the challenge of an aging product line in the U.S., Tesla continues to capture attention with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, which significantly boosts profitability. Analysts forecast a rebound in sales in 2024, driven by lower borrowing costs.

Tesla's strategy includes launching cost-efficient models and the futuristic Cybertruck to revitalize its lineup. As investors and analysts wait for new details, questions surround the model's eligibility for federal subsidies, adding further complexity to Tesla's growth narrative.

