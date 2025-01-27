Left Menu

Paving the Path to Progress: CP Gurnani Calls for Upskilling and Infrastructural Innovation

Former Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani stresses the importance of upskilling initiatives and distributed computing infrastructure in anticipation of Union Budget 2025. Highlighting India's $250 billion tech exports, he calls for enhanced government support and collaboration across academia and schools to drive growth in the tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:03 IST
  • India

As the anticipation builds for the Union Budget 2025, former Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani has urged greater attention on upskilling programs and computing infrastructure. Gurnani noted that India's technology exports reach approximately USD 250 billion, emphasizing the crucial role of government support in skilling and upskilling initiatives.

During discussions with PTI, Gurnani expressed the need for allocating more resources to education sectors, involving academia and schools, and underscored the government's enabling role. Highlighting the necessity for a more cost-effective computing infrastructure, he pointed out potential avenues for leveraging new technological advancements.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's administration as receptive to technological advancement suggestions, he also recognized improvements in domestic manufacturing infrastructure such as roads and digital connectivity. Gurnani praised India's digital capabilities as being "world-class" and showcased his confidence in the country's ability to make disruptive advancements with adequate enablement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

