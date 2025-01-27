Tesla's Strategy: Navigating Challenges with a New Low-Cost Model

Tesla investors are eagerly anticipating details about a forthcoming lower-priced model as the automaker prepares to reveal its quarterly results. The company's strategic goal is to boost deliveries by up to 30% this year, which has piqued investor interest.

Since President Donald Trump's election, Tesla's valuation has soared more than 60% to $1.3 trillion, with CEO Elon Musk's financial backing. Analyst projections hint at a sales rebound due to reduced borrowing costs, despite Tesla's declining China deliveries in 2024.

Tesla's older U.S. models await significant updates, while the new Cybertruck pickup is expected to spur sales. The unveiling of the updated Model Y adds to the lineup's appeal, but investors express concerns about potential federal subsidies and the new model's impact on existing Model Y sales.

