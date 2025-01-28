AI Shake-Up Sparks Global Selloff in Tech Stocks

Investors globally sold off technology stocks on Monday due to concerns about a low-cost Chinese AI model potentially disrupting the current leaders. DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, introduced an AI assistant that surpassed ChatGPT in downloads, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to drop by 3.1%.

Nvidia, facing a near 17% stock decline, saw its market value decrease by $592.7 billion, marking the largest one-day loss for a Wall Street stock. Meanwhile, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet also faced significant declines, contributing to a broader market selloff driven by an initial selloff in Asia.

Experts suggest that DeepSeek's innovation could reshape the AI landscape, requiring less data and lower operational costs. As a result, investors are re-evaluating priorities, seeking stability in government bonds and currencies amid broader financial volatility.

