AI Shake-Up Sparks Global Selloff in Tech Stocks
A low-cost AI model from China's DeepSeek caused a global selloff in tech stocks, impacting major players like Nvidia. The emergence of this AI tool has increased competition, leading to significant market fluctuations and renewed interest in data center infrastructure and AI development.
Investors globally sold off technology stocks on Monday due to concerns about a low-cost Chinese AI model potentially disrupting the current leaders. DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, introduced an AI assistant that surpassed ChatGPT in downloads, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to drop by 3.1%.
Nvidia, facing a near 17% stock decline, saw its market value decrease by $592.7 billion, marking the largest one-day loss for a Wall Street stock. Meanwhile, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet also faced significant declines, contributing to a broader market selloff driven by an initial selloff in Asia.
Experts suggest that DeepSeek's innovation could reshape the AI landscape, requiring less data and lower operational costs. As a result, investors are re-evaluating priorities, seeking stability in government bonds and currencies amid broader financial volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)