Sudeep Singh Appointed as Chief Growth Officer at Qnovate: Steering AI-Driven Expansion

Qnovate has named Sudeep Singh as its new Chief Growth Officer for APAC and Europe. Singh will spearhead business expansion and support Qnovate's growth, leveraging his previous experience with SAP, Salesforce, and Tata Group to position the company as a leading AI solution provider across these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:43 IST
Qnovate has announced the appointment of Sudeep Singh as Chief Growth Officer for the APAC and European markets. In his new role, Singh will oversee the company's business expansion in these regions, focusing on industry-focused and AI-driven solutions.

Singh brings extensive experience, having held senior leadership positions at companies like SAP, Salesforce, and Tata Group. His expertise and proven track record in these markets make him a strategic fit for Qnovate as it seeks to enhance its global presence. 'Sudeep's insights will position Qnovate as a leading AI-first SAP solution provider,' said Deepak Suri, CEO, Qnovate.

Sudeep Singh expressed his enthusiasm for joining Qnovate, emphasizing the company's potential to drive transformative results for clients in the era of AI-led innovation. His leadership is expected to deliver customer-focused solutions, fostering sustainable growth as Qnovate aims to establish itself as a global partner of choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

