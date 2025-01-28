Left Menu

Global Markets Shake as Low-Cost Chinese AI Model Emerges

The launch of a low-cost AI model by Chinese startup DeepSeek has triggered a global market rout, particularly impacting Japanese tech shares. The competitive model challenges AI giants like Nvidia, sparking a significant selloff. DeepSeek's efficient AI model questions previous perceptions of Chinese AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:43 IST
Global Markets Shake as Low-Cost Chinese AI Model Emerges

Global markets experienced significant upheaval as DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, introduced an affordable AI model, leading to a decline in Japanese tech shares. Investors reacted strongly, questioning AI firms' high valuations and prompting notable selloffs, with Nvidia taking a major hit.

The unexpected efficiency and low cost of DeepSeek's AI model surprised industry players, including OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman, who acknowledged the competition. The disruption underscored concerns regarding the inflated valuations of tech companies heavily invested in AI development.

DeepSeek's ascendancy marks a shift in the perception of Chinese AI capabilities, prompting international attention and discussions on competitive dynamics within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025