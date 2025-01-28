Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Leap: KASFAB Tools Launches Historic Facility

KASFAB Tools Private Limited has launched India's first semiconductor equipment manufacturing facility in Doddaballapur. This initiative is part of KAS Group's strategy to strengthen India's foothold in the semiconductor industry, with expectations of significant investment and revenue growth in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doddaballapur | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:16 IST
KASFAB Tools Private Limited, a KAS Group company, has inaugurated India's first dedicated semiconductor equipment manufacturing facility in Doddaballapur. The state-of-the-art facility was unveiled with participation from Fortune 100 companies and significant industry figures, underscoring India's growing prominence in the semiconductor sector.

The KAS Group, recognized for its substantial impact in the engineering sector, is making notable strides towards enhancing India's self-reliance. By investing heavily in KASFAB Tools, the group aims to tap into the lucrative global semiconductor market, with projections suggesting exponential growth in India's semiconductor ecosystem over the next few years.

Mr. Manjunath Jyothinagara, Managing Director of KASFAB Tools, expressed that the facility will bolster Karnataka's position as a technological hub. The launch represents a defining moment for India's ambitions in semiconductor manufacturing, promising job creation and attracting global investment, while offering state-of-the-art infrastructure to support industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

