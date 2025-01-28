Vatican Warns of AI's 'Shadow of Evil'

The Vatican has issued a stern warning to global governments about the potential dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI). According to a new Vatican document, AI technology, particularly its capacity to generate fake media, could erode societal foundations by spreading misinformation.

Authored by two Vatican departments and sanctioned by Pope Francis, the text stresses the critical need for regulatory measures to combat AI-driven misinformation. It warns that unchecked AI could escalate political polarization and incite social unrest.

Pope Francis, who has consistently highlighted ethical concerns regarding AI, addressed these issues at significant platforms such as the World Economic Forum and the G7 summit. The Vatican's latest publication, titled 'Antica et nova,' explores AI's impact across various sectors, advocating for moral evaluations of the technology's use.

