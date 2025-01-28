Left Menu

Vatican Warns of AI's 'Shadow of Evil'

The Vatican has urged governments to vigilantly monitor AI development, cautioning that its potential for spreading misinformation could harm societal foundations. Pope Francis emphasized the need for regulation due to AI's role in political polarization and social unrest, highlighting concerns at global forums like the WEF and G7 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican has issued a stern warning to global governments about the potential dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI). According to a new Vatican document, AI technology, particularly its capacity to generate fake media, could erode societal foundations by spreading misinformation.

Authored by two Vatican departments and sanctioned by Pope Francis, the text stresses the critical need for regulatory measures to combat AI-driven misinformation. It warns that unchecked AI could escalate political polarization and incite social unrest.

Pope Francis, who has consistently highlighted ethical concerns regarding AI, addressed these issues at significant platforms such as the World Economic Forum and the G7 summit. The Vatican's latest publication, titled 'Antica et nova,' explores AI's impact across various sectors, advocating for moral evaluations of the technology's use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

