Tech Stocks Rebound Amid AI Model Disruption

U.S. stock futures stabilized on Tuesday following steep declines driven by a Chinese AI model's emergence. The model, developed by DeepSeek, competes with leading U.S. models but at reduced costs, unsettling investors in AI technology.

AI leader Nvidia rose 3.5% following a major market value drop, while other tech stocks like Oracle and Broadcom saw smaller increases. Companies in the energy sector, benefiting from AI development demand, also rebounded positively.

Market concerns persist around U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on crucial imports, which could intensify inflation and influence Federal Reserve rate decisions. Investors remain cautious as key earnings and economic data are expected later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)