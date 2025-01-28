Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rebound Amid AI Model Disruption

Following significant losses triggered by a lower-cost Chinese AI model, U.S. stock futures steadied on Tuesday. AI-related stocks, including Nvidia and Oracle, regained ground. Power companies rose due to anticipated demand from AI data centers. Concerns continue over tariffs proposed by President Trump that may impact inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:07 IST
Tech Stocks Rebound Amid AI Model Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures stabilized on Tuesday following steep declines driven by a Chinese AI model's emergence. The model, developed by DeepSeek, competes with leading U.S. models but at reduced costs, unsettling investors in AI technology.

AI leader Nvidia rose 3.5% following a major market value drop, while other tech stocks like Oracle and Broadcom saw smaller increases. Companies in the energy sector, benefiting from AI development demand, also rebounded positively.

Market concerns persist around U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on crucial imports, which could intensify inflation and influence Federal Reserve rate decisions. Investors remain cautious as key earnings and economic data are expected later in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025