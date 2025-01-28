Hyundai Targets 20% EV Market Share with Creta EV

On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced its strategic ambition to capture a 20% share of the domestic electric passenger vehicles market in the coming years.

The company is placing significant expectations on its newly launched Creta EV, which aims to contribute 10% of the total sales of the Creta model, a popular SUV with over 11 lakh units sold.

Hyundai's plan includes manufacturing the Creta EV at its Chennai plant, marking its first localised electric SUV production in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)