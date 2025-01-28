Hyundai Targets 20% EV Market Share with Creta EV
Hyundai Motor India aims for a 20% share in the domestic electric vehicle market with its Creta EV. The Creta EV is expected to contribute to 10% of Creta's total sales. Hyundai plans to release three more EV models in India, envisioning growth in the EV sector.
On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced its strategic ambition to capture a 20% share of the domestic electric passenger vehicles market in the coming years.
The company is placing significant expectations on its newly launched Creta EV, which aims to contribute 10% of the total sales of the Creta model, a popular SUV with over 11 lakh units sold.
Hyundai's plan includes manufacturing the Creta EV at its Chennai plant, marking its first localised electric SUV production in India.
