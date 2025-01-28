Left Menu

Hyundai Targets 20% EV Market Share with Creta EV

Hyundai Motor India aims for a 20% share in the domestic electric vehicle market with its Creta EV. The Creta EV is expected to contribute to 10% of Creta's total sales. Hyundai plans to release three more EV models in India, envisioning growth in the EV sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:57 IST
Hyundai Targets 20% EV Market Share with Creta EV
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced its strategic ambition to capture a 20% share of the domestic electric passenger vehicles market in the coming years.

The company is placing significant expectations on its newly launched Creta EV, which aims to contribute 10% of the total sales of the Creta model, a popular SUV with over 11 lakh units sold.

Hyundai's plan includes manufacturing the Creta EV at its Chennai plant, marking its first localised electric SUV production in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025