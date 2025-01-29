Britain Boosts Space Ambitions with Historic Orbex Launch

Britain has taken a significant step in its space endeavors by committing £20 million to the development of the Prime rocket by space company Orbex. This rocket, poised to be the first British-built and launched orbital rocket, is scheduled to lift off from the SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands by late 2025.

The UK aims to secure a stronger foothold in the European space sector, which already supports around 52,000 jobs and holds the position of leading satellite manufacturer outside the USA. Technology Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized that the launch would elevate Britain's standing in the satellite launch market.

The move is part of a broader effort to capture a portion of the European satellite market, expected to be valued at $50 billion by 2033. A modest 2% share could generate $1 billion for the British economy. Recent challenges include a failed launch from Newquay, but efforts continue with support for Orbex and other firms.

