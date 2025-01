Redefining Digital Forensics: Exterro's Explosive INFORM Webinar Series

Exterro Inc. is poised to launch INFORM, a global webinar series set to become a key resource for digital forensics professionals worldwide. This virtual event will bring together industry luminaries and experts to share actionable insights and build a community committed to excellence.

John Vincenzo, CMO at Exterro, emphasizes that INFORM is a unique opportunity for digital forensics specialists globally to connect and grow. He states, "Participants will join an exclusive community, uncovering fresh ideas, sharing innovative insights, and building vital connections with industry peers."

The webinar series will feature advanced discussions on overcoming challenges in forensic investigations, leveraging cutting-edge tools, and navigating complex legal frameworks, with insights from prominent figures such as Farand C. Wasiak, Prof. Triveni Singh, and David Williams.

(With inputs from agencies.)