Infosys and Siemens Transform Learning with AI Collaboration

Infosys has announced an expanded collaboration with Siemens AG to enhance digital learning using generative AI. The initiative aims to benefit over 250,000 Siemens employees, offering personalized upskilling opportunities through AI-powered platforms Infosys Topaz and Wingspan. Key features include AI-powered assistance, multilingual content generation, and a virtual tutor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:20 IST
In a major development, Infosys has expanded its partnership with Siemens AG to incorporate artificial intelligence into digital learning initiatives. The collaboration is set to empower over 250,000 Siemens professionals worldwide, providing opportunities for personalized growth and skill enhancement.

According to the release, Siemens' My Learning World platform will integrate Infosys Topaz and Wingspan technologies, leveraging generative AI to create an innovative learning environment. This will allow professionals to access a tailored learning experience from any location at any time.

The enhanced platform offers an array of features including an AI-powered knowledge assistant for personalized recommendations, AI-assisted content authoring in multiple languages, and a virtual tutor equipped with summary generation and content translation capabilities.

