Infosys and Siemens Transform Learning with AI Collaboration

In a major development, Infosys has expanded its partnership with Siemens AG to incorporate artificial intelligence into digital learning initiatives. The collaboration is set to empower over 250,000 Siemens professionals worldwide, providing opportunities for personalized growth and skill enhancement.

According to the release, Siemens' My Learning World platform will integrate Infosys Topaz and Wingspan technologies, leveraging generative AI to create an innovative learning environment. This will allow professionals to access a tailored learning experience from any location at any time.

The enhanced platform offers an array of features including an AI-powered knowledge assistant for personalized recommendations, AI-assisted content authoring in multiple languages, and a virtual tutor equipped with summary generation and content translation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)