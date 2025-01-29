Left Menu

Tech Titan Prabhakar Raghavan Joins USISPF Board

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's Chief Technologist, has joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Board of Directors. With a vast background in algorithms and web search, Raghavan is expected to enhance US-India digital collaboration, particularly in AI and digital economy growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's Chief Technologist, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). This addition highlights USISPF's commitment to strengthening its ties with tech industry leaders.

Raghavan, a prominent figure in search and algorithm research, has collaborated closely with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, championing the company's tradition of technical excellence. He has an extensive publication record and holds numerous patents, solidifying his authority in web search technologies.

USISPF CEO Mukesh Aghi emphasized Raghavan's pivotal role in accelerating India's digital transformation, leveraging Google's investments in the nation. His strategic insight is anticipated to significantly impact the US-India commercial partnership and AI collaboration between governments and enterprises.

