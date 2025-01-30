Left Menu

DeepSeek's AI Controversy: A Distillation of Concerns

China's DeepSeek has sparked alarm for potentially using a technique called 'distillation' to derive gains from U.S. AI models. This involves an older AI model passing knowledge to a newer one, enabling significant cost efficiencies. The method raises concerns over intellectual property violations and poses challenges for detection and regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 01:47 IST
Recent developments in the tech industry have raised alarms in Washington, as China's DeepSeek is accused of exploiting a technique known as 'distillation.' This method allows one artificial intelligence system to learn from another, potentially infringing on U.S. intellectual property, according to insiders from Silicon Valley.

DeepSeek's latest AI model, rumored to rival American giants like OpenAI, stirred the technology sector by releasing their code at no cost. By leveraging older, more established models to improve its capabilities, DeepSeek has managed to do so at much lower expenses, igniting debates over competitive ethics and intellectual property rights.

In response to these allegations, senior figures like Howard Lutnick and David Sacks have voiced their concerns and pledged to enforce restrictions. Amidst these tensions, the focus remains on how to effectively regulate and prevent potential misuse of open-source models, a challenge likened to finding a 'needle in a haystack.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

