Data Exposure Undermines China's AI Sensation DeepSeek

New York-based cybersecurity firm Wiz has uncovered sensitive data from the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek exposed on the open internet. The discovery was revealed in a blog post by Wiz, showing that more than a million lines of data, including digital software keys and user chat logs from DeepSeek's free AI assistant, were accidentally left unprotected.

Ami Luttwak, Wiz's chief technology officer, confirmed that DeepSeek responded promptly by securing the data quickly after notification. 'They took it down in less than an hour,' Luttwak stated. 'But it was so simple to find we believe we're not the only ones who found it.'

DeepSeek has not issued a statement yet. The startup's swift rise, challenging established U.S. AI players with its cost-effective solutions, has triggered concern in the industry, further exacerbated by its overtaking of ChatGPT in Apple's App Store downloads, causing a tech market slump.

(With inputs from agencies.)