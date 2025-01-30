DeepSeek Revolutionizes AI Landscape: A Game-Changer in Technology

Chinese startup DeepSeek is gaining international attention for its groundbreaking AI assistant, which challenges the dominance of established players in the sector. India's IT minister has praised DeepSeek's innovative, low-cost model, comparing it to India's own AI aspirations.

DeepSeek claims to have developed its sophisticated AI model in just two months, costing under $6 million and employing Nvidia's less-advanced H800 chips. Released on Apple's App Store, its app surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT in downloads, challenging the notion that China lags behind the U.S. in AI developments.

India's IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, drew parallels between DeepSeek's success and India's $1.25 billion AI investment mission. Vaishnaw's remarks come amid ongoing discussions about India's capacity to compete in the global AI arena, following critical comments from OpenAI's Sam Altman. Altman, scheduled to visit India in February, finds his remarks revisited as DeepSeek reshapes the conversation.

(With inputs from agencies.)