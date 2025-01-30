India's Leap into AI: A Foundational Model Initiative

India is taking significant strides in the realm of artificial intelligence, with plans to develop its own foundational model soon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed these ambitions on Thursday, while announcing the empanelment of 18,693 graphics processing units (GPUs) under a new common computing facility.

The series of announcements aims to catapult India into a key player on the global AI stage, with Vaishnaw emphasizing the government's commitment to making modern technology more accessible. 'Our goal is affordability and accessibility for all,' he stated, highlighting the accessibility of computing resources.

To address privacy issues, particularly concerning Deepseek, it was confirmed these technologies will be hosted on Indian servers, ensuring data protection and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)