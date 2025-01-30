Left Menu

India's Leap into AI: A Foundational Model Initiative

India is set to launch its own foundational AI model, as announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The initiative aims to establish a significant AI presence globally. In alignment with this goal, an AI safety institution will be created, and privacy concerns will be managed by hosting on Indian servers.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India is taking significant strides in the realm of artificial intelligence, with plans to develop its own foundational model soon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed these ambitions on Thursday, while announcing the empanelment of 18,693 graphics processing units (GPUs) under a new common computing facility.

The series of announcements aims to catapult India into a key player on the global AI stage, with Vaishnaw emphasizing the government's commitment to making modern technology more accessible. 'Our goal is affordability and accessibility for all,' he stated, highlighting the accessibility of computing resources.

To address privacy issues, particularly concerning Deepseek, it was confirmed these technologies will be hosted on Indian servers, ensuring data protection and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

