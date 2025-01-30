Left Menu

India's AI Ambitions: Building an Affordable Superpower

India has announced its global AI ambitions, aiming to create its own foundational model to compete with giants like ChatGPT. With 18,693 GPUs set for use, the country is focusing on cost-effective AI development aligned with Indian contexts, emphasizing safety and trusted models under the India AI Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

India is positioning itself as a formidable player in the global AI arena with plans to develop its own foundational model to rival ChatGPT and DeepSeek R1. The ambitious blueprint includes a highly affordable compute facility powered by 18,693 GPUs, targeting startups and researchers.

As China's DeepSeek disrupts AI rankings on Apple's appstore, India's move signals its intent to challenge U.S. dominance in AI. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed confidence in building a world-class foundational AI model, leveraging a large number of GPUs and fostering an environment for innovation.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, a funding outlay of Rs 10,372 crore will bolster the nation's AI infrastructure. India aims to harness AI to tackle key societal challenges, emphasizing safety, reliability, and tailored applications in healthcare, education, and agriculture. Collaborative AI safety institutions are also being established to ensure ethical development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

