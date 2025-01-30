India's AI Ambitions: Building an Affordable Superpower

India is positioning itself as a formidable player in the global AI arena with plans to develop its own foundational model to rival ChatGPT and DeepSeek R1. The ambitious blueprint includes a highly affordable compute facility powered by 18,693 GPUs, targeting startups and researchers.

As China's DeepSeek disrupts AI rankings on Apple's appstore, India's move signals its intent to challenge U.S. dominance in AI. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed confidence in building a world-class foundational AI model, leveraging a large number of GPUs and fostering an environment for innovation.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, a funding outlay of Rs 10,372 crore will bolster the nation's AI infrastructure. India aims to harness AI to tackle key societal challenges, emphasizing safety, reliability, and tailored applications in healthcare, education, and agriculture. Collaborative AI safety institutions are also being established to ensure ethical development.

(With inputs from agencies.)