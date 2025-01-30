BonV Aero Soars: Secures Funding to Revolutionize Drone Tech

Drone manufacturing startup BonV Aero, backed by renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper, has announced new funding from Unicorn India Ventures. This financial boost will be pivotal in advancing their research in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and autonomous drone technologies, focusing on applications in defense, logistics, and emergency response.

Based in Odisha, BonV Aero is eager to expand its research and development, improve manufacturing capabilities, and foster collaboration with industry players. The company's innovations in high-payload eVTOLs, including the Air Orca used by the Indian Army, underscore its growing influence in defense and logistics.

Bhaskar Mazumdar, of Unicorn India Ventures, highlights BonV Aero's potential impact on aerospace and defense, stating that this investment aligns with Odisha's commitment to growth in technology-driven industries. The exact investment details, however, remain undisclosed.

