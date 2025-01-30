Apple and Vivo Dominate India's Smartphone Market Dynamics

In an impressive showcase of market dynamics, Apple has secured the lead in India's smartphone market in terms of supply value, capturing a 23% share, according to Counterpoint Research. Meanwhile, Chinese brand Vivo emerged as the volume leader, achieving a 20% market share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The data further reveals that while smartphone shipments grew by 1% year-on-year, amounting to 153 million units, the Indian smartphone landscape is taking a mature turn, according to Counterpoint's Senior Research Analyst Shilpi Jain. The premium segment saw robust growth due to the prolonged replacement cycles induced by enhanced mid-range and premium devices.

With Vivo increasing its volume share to 19% in 2024, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo followed closely behind. Meanwhile, MediaTek captured a commanding 52% share in the smartphone chipset market, propelled by the widespread adoption of 5G technology, which is now present in 78% of smartphones shipped.

(With inputs from agencies.)