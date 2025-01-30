Left Menu

Apple and Vivo Dominate India's Smartphone Market Dynamics

In 2024, Apple led the Indian smartphone market in terms of value with a 23% share, while Vivo headed volume sales with a 20% share. Smartphone shipments in India grew by 1% to 153 million units. A significant shift towards premium devices and 5G adoption has been observed.

In an impressive showcase of market dynamics, Apple has secured the lead in India's smartphone market in terms of supply value, capturing a 23% share, according to Counterpoint Research. Meanwhile, Chinese brand Vivo emerged as the volume leader, achieving a 20% market share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The data further reveals that while smartphone shipments grew by 1% year-on-year, amounting to 153 million units, the Indian smartphone landscape is taking a mature turn, according to Counterpoint's Senior Research Analyst Shilpi Jain. The premium segment saw robust growth due to the prolonged replacement cycles induced by enhanced mid-range and premium devices.

With Vivo increasing its volume share to 19% in 2024, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo followed closely behind. Meanwhile, MediaTek captured a commanding 52% share in the smartphone chipset market, propelled by the widespread adoption of 5G technology, which is now present in 78% of smartphones shipped.

