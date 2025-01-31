Boosting Growth: Indonesia's Expansion of Free Meal Program
Indonesia's government plans to expand its budget for President Prabowo Subianto's free school meal program, potentially adding nearly 2 percentage points to the nation's GDP growth. The current budget of 71 trillion rupiah may increase by an additional 100 trillion rupiah to cover more beneficiaries.
Indonesia's president is amplifying efforts to combat hunger and stimulate economic growth by expanding the budget for a free meal program for school children. The expansion could contribute nearly 2 percentage points to the country's GDP this year, an adviser disclosed.
Currently set at 71 trillion rupiah ($4.36 billion), the budget could see an additional 100 trillion rupiah to cover a larger population, as proposed by President Prabowo Subianto. This move underscores the administration's commitment to improving citizen welfare through substantial economic investments.
With Indonesia's GDP growth target at 5.2%, the investment represents a strategic plan to utilize budget allocations for comprehensive socio-economic benefits, potentially boosting the country's economic performance amid global uncertainties.
