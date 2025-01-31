Left Menu

Boosting Growth: Indonesia's Expansion of Free Meal Program

Indonesia's government plans to expand its budget for President Prabowo Subianto's free school meal program, potentially adding nearly 2 percentage points to the nation's GDP growth. The current budget of 71 trillion rupiah may increase by an additional 100 trillion rupiah to cover more beneficiaries.

  • Indonesia

Indonesia's president is amplifying efforts to combat hunger and stimulate economic growth by expanding the budget for a free meal program for school children. The expansion could contribute nearly 2 percentage points to the country's GDP this year, an adviser disclosed.

Currently set at 71 trillion rupiah ($4.36 billion), the budget could see an additional 100 trillion rupiah to cover a larger population, as proposed by President Prabowo Subianto. This move underscores the administration's commitment to improving citizen welfare through substantial economic investments.

With Indonesia's GDP growth target at 5.2%, the investment represents a strategic plan to utilize budget allocations for comprehensive socio-economic benefits, potentially boosting the country's economic performance amid global uncertainties.

