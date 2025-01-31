Left Menu

India's Space Odyssey: Gaganyaan's Launch on the Horizon

President Droupadi Murmu announced that an Indian citizen will soon travel to space via the Gaganyaan spacecraft. ISRO's recent successes, including a space docking experiment and its 100th satellite launch, have advanced India's space ambitions. A significant venture capital fund has been introduced to support the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:16 IST
President Droupadi Murmu has proclaimed that the dream of seeing an Indian citizen travel to space via the national Gaganyaan spacecraft is nearing fruition.

Addressing the gathering in the Lok Sabha chamber, Murmu celebrated ISRO's pivotal achievements, notably their recent triumph in the space docking experiment. This advancement brings India closer to realizing its own space station.

Highlighting India's progress, the President commended ISRO's milestone of reaching its 100th satellite launch, urging further innovation. Moreover, a substantial Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund has been introduced to galvanize the space sector. As a stepping stone, ISRO plans to embark on an uncrewed mission before its first human spaceflight next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

