Left Menu

WhatsApp Battles Spyware Breach from Israeli Firm

WhatsApp alleges that Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions targeted around 90 users. The attack involved journalists and members of civil society. WhatsApp has taken steps to halt the hacking effort and referred the situation to Citizen Lab for further investigation. Law enforcement has been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:20 IST
WhatsApp Battles Spyware Breach from Israeli Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WhatsApp has accused the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions of targeting approximately 90 of its users, including journalists and civil society members. The chat service has sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter regarding the hacking incident.

The hack was detected and subsequently disrupted by WhatsApp, which has referred those affected to the Canadian internet watchdog group, Citizen Lab. The company has involved law enforcement agencies but withheld specifics about how responsibility was determined.

Paragon Solutions remained silent on the allegations. Citizen Lab's John Scott-Railton highlighted the incident as a further indication of the persistent threat posed by mercenary spyware.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025