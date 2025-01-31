Left Menu

Indian Cloud Providers Launch Chinese AI Platform DeepSeek

Indian cloud service providers, Ola Krutrim and AceCloud, have begun offering services from the Chinese AI platform DeepSeek. AceCloud announced it would host the platform on its servers, ensuring data remains within India's borders. Krutrim has deployed DeepSeek models on domestic servers to alleviate privacy concerns at competitive rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:25 IST
Indian Cloud Providers Launch Chinese AI Platform DeepSeek
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cloud service providers, Ola Krutrim and AceCloud, have unveiled their collaboration with China's DeepSeek AI platform, now offering its services within the country. This partnership marks a significant step in India's AI landscape.

AceCloud revealed it was the first to bring DeepSeek's AI capabilities to Indian shores, providing businesses with advanced models while maintaining data residency within national borders. The company emphasized compliance with India's data protection regulations.

Krutrim echoed similar intentions, asserting itself as the first Indian AI company to deploy DeepSeek's AI models on local servers, thereby addressing data privacy and security concerns at the most competitive prices seen to date. The company founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, stressed India's urgent need to advance in AI technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025