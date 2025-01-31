Indian Cloud Providers Launch Chinese AI Platform DeepSeek

Indian cloud service providers, Ola Krutrim and AceCloud, have unveiled their collaboration with China's DeepSeek AI platform, now offering its services within the country. This partnership marks a significant step in India's AI landscape.

AceCloud revealed it was the first to bring DeepSeek's AI capabilities to Indian shores, providing businesses with advanced models while maintaining data residency within national borders. The company emphasized compliance with India's data protection regulations.

Krutrim echoed similar intentions, asserting itself as the first Indian AI company to deploy DeepSeek's AI models on local servers, thereby addressing data privacy and security concerns at the most competitive prices seen to date. The company founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, stressed India's urgent need to advance in AI technologies.

