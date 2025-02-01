U.S. and Nvidia Discuss AI Export Restrictions Amid China's Tech Surge

U.S. President Donald Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met at the White House to discuss the rising impact of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company challenging the global tech scene, and potential export restrictions on AI chips. Despite the meeting's significance, Trump provided limited details, labeling Huang a 'gentleman.'

The meeting, which took place on Friday, highlighted the U.S. government's plans to impose stricter AI chip export rules this spring to maintain a technological edge over China. Nvidia spokesperson confirmed discussions focused on boosting U.S. tech and AI leadership, especially after DeepSeek's free assistant app shook the AI industry.

As DeepSeek quickly became the most downloaded app in Apple's App Store, concerns escalated about China's progress in AI, prompting market anxiety and significant dips in U.S. tech stocks. The Trump administration is contemplating heightened restrictions on Nvidia's H20 chips for China, amid bipartisan calls for a review of export policies concerning strategic adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)