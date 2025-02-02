Left Menu

Japan Boosts Precision in Space with Michibiki 6 Launch

Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched the Michibiki 6 satellite on the new H3 rocket, enhancing its regional navigation system. This marks Japan's step towards an 11-satellite network by the 2030s, aiming to ensure precise global positioning without dependency on foreign systems like the American GPS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:52 IST
Japan Boosts Precision in Space with Michibiki 6 Launch
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency announced a landmark achievement on Sunday with the successful launch of the Michibiki 6 navigation satellite using its newly developed H3 rocket.

The launch, a significant advance in Japan's quest for its own advanced positioning system, took place at the Tanegashima Space Centre. The H3 rocket executed a flawless lift-off, and the Michibiki 6 satellite successfully detached from the rocket 29 minutes post-launch.

With Michibiki 6, Japan is bolstering its quasi-zenith satellite system, moving closer to a precise global navigation system independent of foreign reliance by 2030. This launch signifies a focus on enhancing satellite launch capabilities and commercial competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025