Japan Boosts Precision in Space with Michibiki 6 Launch

Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency announced a landmark achievement on Sunday with the successful launch of the Michibiki 6 navigation satellite using its newly developed H3 rocket.

The launch, a significant advance in Japan's quest for its own advanced positioning system, took place at the Tanegashima Space Centre. The H3 rocket executed a flawless lift-off, and the Michibiki 6 satellite successfully detached from the rocket 29 minutes post-launch.

With Michibiki 6, Japan is bolstering its quasi-zenith satellite system, moving closer to a precise global navigation system independent of foreign reliance by 2030. This launch signifies a focus on enhancing satellite launch capabilities and commercial competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)