FUJIFILM SonoSite Eyes India for Advanced Tech and AI Growth

FUJIFILM SonoSite is enhancing its presence in India by opening a software center in Noida. The company aims to develop advanced technologies, including AI, for their ultrasound devices. This initiative leverages India's skilled workforce and aligns with their expansion and manufacturing aspirations in the region.

Updated: 04-02-2025 18:56 IST
  • India

FUJIFILM SonoSite, renowned for its point-of-care ultrasound technology, is targeting India as a hub for developing advanced technologies, including AI applications. The move aims to tackle complex global challenges and enhance their product offerings, as shared by Global CEO Richard Fabian on Tuesday.

Headquartered in Bothell, Seattle, FUJIFILM SonoSite inaugurated a new software center of excellence (CoE) in Noida, signaling potential manufacturing aspirations in India, aligning with their expansion goals. Fabian highlighted the expansion in Noida as the epicenter of growth, supported by a strong team of English-speaking software engineers and healthcare professionals.

Fabian further noted the company's commitment to expanding their workforce and capabilities in India, exploring the 'Make in India' initiative to cater to global markets. As they optimize system performance in collaboration with their R&D hub in Seattle, their Noida team is set to advance medical innovation through strategic partnerships with clinicians.

