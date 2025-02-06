Kremlin Reorganizes Russian Space Agency Leadership
Russia's space agency sees a shift in leadership with Dmitry Bakanov replacing Yuri Borisov as chief. The Kremlin has denied any misconduct by Borisov, emphasizing the move aims to ensure dynamic development within the agency, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Russia's space agency is undergoing leadership change as the Kremlin named Dmitry Bakanov as its new head on Thursday. This move is intended to foster dynamic growth, according to Kremlin statements.
Despite the replacement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that there were no grievances against the outgoing chief Yuri Borisov.
Borisov's departure does not indicate any allegations of wrongdoing, Peskov assured, asserting that the transition is solely aimed at sustaining progress within the agency.
