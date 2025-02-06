HCLTech Partners with ChargePoint to Boost EV Charging Innovation in India
HCL Technologies announced a partnership with ChargePoint to advance EV charging software innovation. They have established a research centre in Bengaluru, aiming to leverage HCLTech's engineering expertise to enhance ChargePoint's scalable and customizable charging solutions. The initiative highlights India's vital role in ChargePoint's software development strategy.
HCL Technologies, a leader in IT services, has teamed up with ChargePoint, a prominent provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, to foster advancements in EV charging software.
On Thursday, the companies inaugurated a new research and development centre in Bengaluru, which will function as the core for ChargePoint's software development activities in India.
Highlighting the strategic collaboration, Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint, emphasized India's crucial position in their growth strategy and revealed plans to recruit top talent to develop pioneering products in the EV charging landscape.
