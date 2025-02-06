Left Menu

HCLTech Partners with ChargePoint to Boost EV Charging Innovation in India

HCL Technologies announced a partnership with ChargePoint to advance EV charging software innovation. They have established a research centre in Bengaluru, aiming to leverage HCLTech's engineering expertise to enhance ChargePoint's scalable and customizable charging solutions. The initiative highlights India's vital role in ChargePoint's software development strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:39 IST
  Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies, a leader in IT services, has teamed up with ChargePoint, a prominent provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles, to foster advancements in EV charging software.

On Thursday, the companies inaugurated a new research and development centre in Bengaluru, which will function as the core for ChargePoint's software development activities in India.

Highlighting the strategic collaboration, Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint, emphasized India's crucial position in their growth strategy and revealed plans to recruit top talent to develop pioneering products in the EV charging landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

