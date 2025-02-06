Expleo to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at Aero India 2025

Expleo, a prominent global engineering and technology service provider, is set to make a significant impact at the 15th edition of Aero India, running from February 10 to 14, 2025, at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This biennial event garners the attention of global leaders, defense experts, and innovators, aptly earning its title: 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.'

India is emerging as a pivotal hub for aerospace and defense, buoyed by its skilled talent pool, competitive manufacturing, and 'Make in India' initiatives. Expleo's presence at Aero India 2025 aligns with the event's BRIDGE Conclave goal of reinforcing aerospace resilience and collaboration on a global scale.

Located at Hall G 5.3a, Expleo will showcase an array of solutions, including Smart Series digital tools, avionics certification compliance, and sustainable aerospace components. With over 4,000 skilled professionals in India, Expleo commits to advancing national aerospace ambitions while fostering international partnerships for enduring growth.

