France Faces 'White Tsunami' of Cocaine, Minister Warns

France is grappling with what Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau describes as a 'white tsunami' of cocaine, as seizures more than doubled over the past year, reaching 47 tonnes in 2024, compared to 23 tonnes in 2023. The surge in cocaine trafficking is tied to an illicit and violent economy.

Retailleau launched a media campaign to raise awareness of the consequences of cocaine use, illustrating how drug consumption fuels violence and crime. The ministry's video warns users that their actions can have deadly repercussions, with a graphic line of cocaine transforming into a destructive fire and gunfire.

The European Union Drugs Agency notes that after cannabis, cocaine is Europe's second-most popular illicit drug. In 2022, EU nations reported record seizure levels, reflecting a growing challenge across the continent. Key entry points for cocaine include Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain.

