BIKAR's New Aerospace Facility Takes Flight in Belagavi

BIKAR, a German aerospace material supplier, begins production at its new manufacturing facility in Belagavi's Aequs Special Economic Zone. This launch highlights BIKAR's expansion into India, aiming to enhance the supply chain and offer advanced material solutions to various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
German aerospace material supplier BIKAR has launched a new manufacturing facility at the Aequs Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Belagavi, Karnataka. The strategic expansion was announced by the company, marking a critical development for BIKAR in the region.

In June 2023, BIKAR partnered with Aequs Infrastructure to develop this advanced aerospace centre. With the new facility, BIKAR aims to cater to the surging demand in India's aerospace, defence, and precision engineering sectors, solidifying its global reputation in high-performance material solutions.

The Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC) is the country's first notified precision engineering SEZ, featuring over 30 manufacturing units. It offers an integrated ecosystem that will enhance BIKAR's operational efficiency and service delivery across the Indo-Asian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

