Maharashtra Leads with Dynamic Cybercrime Combat Platform

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday that the state's dynamic cyber platform has successfully saved hundreds of crores in tackling cybercrime. This innovative system links essential stakeholders, including banks and NBFCs, and its effectiveness has piqued interest from other states.

Speaking at the Cyberhack event in Nagpur, Fadnavis highlighted the platform's role in actively tracking cyber threats. Recognized by the central government, it employs technology-driven solutions tailored to counter the fast-paced evolution of cybercrime, which now frequently utilizes artificial intelligence and fake identities.

Additionally, he discussed a fund established by Maharashtra to support startups, with over 300 companies, primarily in defense innovation, having already received benefits. Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's status as the startup capital, bolstered by significant investment and government recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)