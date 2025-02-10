Left Menu

India's Drone Industry Takes Flight with AKSI and FIXAR Partnership

AKSI Aerospace Group and FIXAR Global have formed a strategic alliance for drone manufacturing in India, worth up to Rs 85 crore. This partnership bolsters India's self-reliance in drone production and positions the nation as a leading global hub. AKSI will leverage indigenous tech to manufacture drones for various markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, AKSI Aerospace Group and FIXAR Global signed a strategic agreement for licensed drone manufacturing in India, estimated at Rs 85 crore. This deal, announced during Aero India-2025 in Bengaluru, marks a pivotal moment for India's drone industry, as stated by AKSI's chairperson and CEO Pankaj Akula.

The collaboration underscores India's endeavor towards self-reliance in drone production, aspiring to position the nation as a global manufacturing hub. Under the agreement, AKSI will utilize its extensive expertise in indigenous development of key drone components to produce for both domestic and international markets.

AKSI aims to diminish reliance on foreign imports for critical parts, ensuring high-quality, secure drone production. FIXAR Global, known for its leadership in software and aircraft design, plans to leverage AKSI's innovative facilities in India to scale its manufacturing for global demands, emphasizing quality control and maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

