Adani and DRDO Launch India's Next-Gen Counter-Drone System
Adani Defence and Aerospace, in partnership with DRDO, unveiled India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India. This state-of-the-art defense solution enhances India's preparedness against aerial threats, integrating multiple technologies for rapid response and operational flexibility, securing both military and civilian assets.
Adani Defence and Aerospace, in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), unveiled an advanced Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at the Aero India show on Tuesday. The launch was spearheaded by Dr B K Das, DRDO's Director General of Electronics & Communication System, with defense experts and industry partners in attendance.
This innovative defense system signifies a pivotal advancement in India's readiness to combat aerial threats, particularly with the growing use of drones in modern warfare for reconnaissance and offensive purposes. The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System offers comprehensive protection with advanced sensors that enable automatic detection, classification, and neutralization of drone threats.
Integrated into a single mobile 4x4 vehicle, the system features a high-energy laser for drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and sophisticated radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target handling within a 10 km range. The platform aims to deliver rapid response and operational flexibility, fortified by DRDO's collaborative efforts with the Indian industry to ensure national security.
