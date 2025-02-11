Left Menu

Adani and DRDO Launch India's Next-Gen Counter-Drone System

Adani Defence and Aerospace, in partnership with DRDO, unveiled India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India. This state-of-the-art defense solution enhances India's preparedness against aerial threats, integrating multiple technologies for rapid response and operational flexibility, securing both military and civilian assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:48 IST
Adani and DRDO Launch India's Next-Gen Counter-Drone System
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Defence and Aerospace, in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), unveiled an advanced Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at the Aero India show on Tuesday. The launch was spearheaded by Dr B K Das, DRDO's Director General of Electronics & Communication System, with defense experts and industry partners in attendance.

This innovative defense system signifies a pivotal advancement in India's readiness to combat aerial threats, particularly with the growing use of drones in modern warfare for reconnaissance and offensive purposes. The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System offers comprehensive protection with advanced sensors that enable automatic detection, classification, and neutralization of drone threats.

Integrated into a single mobile 4x4 vehicle, the system features a high-energy laser for drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and sophisticated radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target handling within a 10 km range. The platform aims to deliver rapid response and operational flexibility, fortified by DRDO's collaborative efforts with the Indian industry to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025