Adani and DRDO Launch India's Next-Gen Counter-Drone System

Adani Defence and Aerospace, in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), unveiled an advanced Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at the Aero India show on Tuesday. The launch was spearheaded by Dr B K Das, DRDO's Director General of Electronics & Communication System, with defense experts and industry partners in attendance.

This innovative defense system signifies a pivotal advancement in India's readiness to combat aerial threats, particularly with the growing use of drones in modern warfare for reconnaissance and offensive purposes. The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System offers comprehensive protection with advanced sensors that enable automatic detection, classification, and neutralization of drone threats.

Integrated into a single mobile 4x4 vehicle, the system features a high-energy laser for drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and sophisticated radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target handling within a 10 km range. The platform aims to deliver rapid response and operational flexibility, fortified by DRDO's collaborative efforts with the Indian industry to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)