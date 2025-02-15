Left Menu

OpenAI Stands Firm: Rejects Musk's Billion-Dollar Bid

OpenAI turned down Elon Musk's $97.4 billion bid, maintaining its non-profit status as it seeks more capital for AI advancements. The rejection sparked tension between Musk, who founded the startup, and current CEO Sam Altman. Musk's attempt to prevent OpenAI's transition to a for-profit entity continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 03:49 IST
OpenAI Stands Firm: Rejects Musk's Billion-Dollar Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI has rejected a $97.4 billion bid from a consortium led by Elon Musk, emphasizing its non-profit stance in the competitive AI sector. The decision was announced on Friday, maintaining that the company remains unswayed by Musk's latest attempt to acquire the ChatGPT maker.

This marked Musk's recent effort to block OpenAI from transitioning to a for-profit venture. OpenAI, co-founded by Musk alongside CEO Sam Altman, stated that any reorganization would bolster its mission to ensure Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) benefits humanity.

The bid withdrawal escalated tensions between Musk and Altman. Following Musk's 2019 departure, OpenAI attracted significant funding, while Musk accused it of deviating from its foundational principles. Musk's legal actions against OpenAI and its partners underscore the prolonged dispute over its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025