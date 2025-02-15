OpenAI Stands Firm: Rejects Musk's Billion-Dollar Bid

OpenAI has rejected a $97.4 billion bid from a consortium led by Elon Musk, emphasizing its non-profit stance in the competitive AI sector. The decision was announced on Friday, maintaining that the company remains unswayed by Musk's latest attempt to acquire the ChatGPT maker.

This marked Musk's recent effort to block OpenAI from transitioning to a for-profit venture. OpenAI, co-founded by Musk alongside CEO Sam Altman, stated that any reorganization would bolster its mission to ensure Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) benefits humanity.

The bid withdrawal escalated tensions between Musk and Altman. Following Musk's 2019 departure, OpenAI attracted significant funding, while Musk accused it of deviating from its foundational principles. Musk's legal actions against OpenAI and its partners underscore the prolonged dispute over its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)