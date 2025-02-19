Left Menu

Space, Politics, and Power: A Multifaceted Universe

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope provided an unprecedented view of events surrounding our galaxy's central black hole. Meanwhile, the Trump administration and Elon Musk target U.S. civil service for cuts. Vietnam eases the way for Musk's Starlink amidst tariff tensions. Putin appoints a new representative for international space collaboration.

In a move poised to reshape the federal landscape, President Donald Trump, with the help of Elon Musk, is spearheading a large-scale reform of the U.S. civil service. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has begun slashing jobs across several federal agencies.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is making groundbreaking observations. It offers scientists a vivid look at the activity around the Milky Way's central black hole, Sagittarius A*, revealing a fluctuating pattern heightened by intense gravitational forces.

Vietnam's regulatory changes might resolve tariff tensions with the U.S., enabling Elon Musk's Starlink to launch in the country. In international space affairs, Vladimir Putin has appointed a cooperative intermediary amidst past Russian space agency challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

