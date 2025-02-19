Space, Politics, and Power: A Multifaceted Universe

In a move poised to reshape the federal landscape, President Donald Trump, with the help of Elon Musk, is spearheading a large-scale reform of the U.S. civil service. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has begun slashing jobs across several federal agencies.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is making groundbreaking observations. It offers scientists a vivid look at the activity around the Milky Way's central black hole, Sagittarius A*, revealing a fluctuating pattern heightened by intense gravitational forces.

Vietnam's regulatory changes might resolve tariff tensions with the U.S., enabling Elon Musk's Starlink to launch in the country. In international space affairs, Vladimir Putin has appointed a cooperative intermediary amidst past Russian space agency challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)