WNS Recognized as Leader in Insurance Services by ISG

WNS has been acknowledged as a leader in multiple service lines in ISG's 2024 Provider Lens™ Insurance Services Quadrant Report. The report highlights WNS' strengths in Property and Casualty Insurance, Life and Retirement Insurance BPO Services, and the company's capabilities in digital solutions and analytics across different markets including North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:49 IST
WNS has been recognized as a 'Leader' in ISG's 2024 Provider Lens™ Insurance Services Quadrant Report, highlighting its excellence across numerous service lines. The report noted the company's strength in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Life and Retirement (L&R) Insurance BPO Services, and its advanced analytics capabilities.

ISG commended WNS for its digital-led solutions, which enhance cost optimization, fraud detection, and customer experience. The company's commitment to innovation, supported by AI and Gen AI technologies, positions it as a reliable partner for global insurers, reinsurers, and InsurTech companies, driving digital transformation and operational efficiency.

WNS' leadership in the insurance sector is underscored by its comprehensive service offering, which includes integrated business process management and a platform-based model for insurers that mitigates risk and enhances customer experiences.

