WNS Recognized as Leader in Insurance Services by ISG

WNS has been recognized as a 'Leader' in ISG's 2024 Provider Lens™ Insurance Services Quadrant Report, highlighting its excellence across numerous service lines. The report noted the company's strength in Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Life and Retirement (L&R) Insurance BPO Services, and its advanced analytics capabilities.

ISG commended WNS for its digital-led solutions, which enhance cost optimization, fraud detection, and customer experience. The company's commitment to innovation, supported by AI and Gen AI technologies, positions it as a reliable partner for global insurers, reinsurers, and InsurTech companies, driving digital transformation and operational efficiency.

WNS' leadership in the insurance sector is underscored by its comprehensive service offering, which includes integrated business process management and a platform-based model for insurers that mitigates risk and enhances customer experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)