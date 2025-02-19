Left Menu

India's Space Program: A Cost-Effective Marvel

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath emphasized the cost-effectiveness of India's space programs, specifically the upcoming NASA-ISRO mission. He highlighted India's economical approach to satellite projects, urging greater private sector participation to boost India's share in the global space economy from 2% to 10%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:19 IST
Former ISRO chairman S Somanath has spotlighted the cost-efficiency of India's space initiatives, noting that its expenditure for satellite missions is five times lower than that of the United States.

At an interactive session in Ahmedabad, Somanath referenced the upcoming NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, underscoring India's economical approach compared to its U.S. counterpart.

Somanath advocated for increased private sector involvement to elevate India's contribution to the global space economy from its current 2% to 10%, emphasizing the need for innovative financial strategies within the country's space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

