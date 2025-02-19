India's Space Program: A Cost-Effective Marvel

Former ISRO chairman S Somanath has spotlighted the cost-efficiency of India's space initiatives, noting that its expenditure for satellite missions is five times lower than that of the United States.

At an interactive session in Ahmedabad, Somanath referenced the upcoming NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, underscoring India's economical approach compared to its U.S. counterpart.

Somanath advocated for increased private sector involvement to elevate India's contribution to the global space economy from its current 2% to 10%, emphasizing the need for innovative financial strategies within the country's space sector.

