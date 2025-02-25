Tesla Enhances Autopilot Software for Chinese Market
Tesla will update its 'Autopilot' software in China to include new driving-assistance features for city navigation. These updates include automatic lane changing and traffic light detection. Restrictions have delayed the rollout of full autonomy, with rivals like BYD already offering advanced features.
Tesla is expanding its 'Autopilot' software offerings in China. The U.S. electric vehicle giant announced the upgrades will encompass driving-assistance features tailored for city roads, such as automatic lane-changing based on speed and route as well as traffic light detection at intersections.
Developed with generative artificial intelligence, these features are less advanced than those in the U.S. due to regulatory limitations and insufficient data on Chinese roads. Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, also under development, has been restricted in deployment domestically due to technology export rules.
As competitors like BYD quickly release similar technologies at competitive prices, Tesla aims for incremental updates. The company will roll out the updates in phases to Chinese customers, who have already invested in the limited FSD package. A full rollout is planned by the end of the year.
