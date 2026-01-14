Oben Electric: A Homegrown Success Story in the Electric Vehicle Revolution

New Delhi, January 14: Renowned actor Pratik Gandhi, host of Zee TV's show Ideabaaz, has lauded the electric motorcycle brand Oben Electric, calling it a significant breakthrough in the industry.

During the show's feature of Oben Electric as the first success story, Gandhi particularly praised the Rorr EZ Sigma motorcycle, highlighting its design, performance, and innovation.

Ideabaaz, aiming to connect entrepreneurs and investors, marks Oben Electric's journey as a testament to the potential of homegrown startups to excel in the highly competitive automotive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)