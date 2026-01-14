Left Menu

Oben Electric: A Homegrown Success Story in the Electric Vehicle Revolution

Pratik Gandhi, host of Zee TV's Ideabaaz, praises Oben Electric's fast-rising electric motorcycle brand. The company, featured as Ideabaaz's first success story, is celebrated for its innovative design and performance. Oben Electric represents the entrepreneurial spirit, highlighted by dedication to innovation and a product-first approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:34 IST
Oben Electric: A Homegrown Success Story in the Electric Vehicle Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, January 14: Renowned actor Pratik Gandhi, host of Zee TV's show Ideabaaz, has lauded the electric motorcycle brand Oben Electric, calling it a significant breakthrough in the industry.

During the show's feature of Oben Electric as the first success story, Gandhi particularly praised the Rorr EZ Sigma motorcycle, highlighting its design, performance, and innovation.

Ideabaaz, aiming to connect entrepreneurs and investors, marks Oben Electric's journey as a testament to the potential of homegrown startups to excel in the highly competitive automotive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

 India
2
Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

 Global
3
Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

 India
4
Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026