Oben Electric: A Homegrown Success Story in the Electric Vehicle Revolution
Pratik Gandhi, host of Zee TV's Ideabaaz, praises Oben Electric's fast-rising electric motorcycle brand. The company, featured as Ideabaaz's first success story, is celebrated for its innovative design and performance. Oben Electric represents the entrepreneurial spirit, highlighted by dedication to innovation and a product-first approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:34 IST
New Delhi, January 14: Renowned actor Pratik Gandhi, host of Zee TV's show Ideabaaz, has lauded the electric motorcycle brand Oben Electric, calling it a significant breakthrough in the industry.
During the show's feature of Oben Electric as the first success story, Gandhi particularly praised the Rorr EZ Sigma motorcycle, highlighting its design, performance, and innovation.
Ideabaaz, aiming to connect entrepreneurs and investors, marks Oben Electric's journey as a testament to the potential of homegrown startups to excel in the highly competitive automotive market.
