Trump's New Tariff Challenge: Boosting U.S. Copper Industry

President Donald Trump is spearheading an investigation into potential new tariffs on copper imports, aligning with his strategy to bolster U.S. production. The move, targeting China’s dominance in the copper market, follows Trump's broader efforts to disrupt global trade norms and protect American industries.

Updated: 26-02-2025 05:06 IST
President Donald Trump has announced an investigation into imposing new tariffs on copper imports, focusing efforts on boosting U.S. production of the crucial metal. This aligns with his administration's ongoing strategy to challenge existing global trade norms, particularly targeting China's prevalent role in the copper market.

The decision, formalized by Trump's order at the White House, directs Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to initiate the national security probe under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, mirroring similar actions from his previous term on steel and aluminum tariffs. The administration's stance indicates a preference for tariffs over quotas, as reported by a White House official.

Trump's actions continue to influence the economic landscape, evidenced by shifts in stock markets and consumer confidence. While sectors like copper have seen gains, concerns about broader trade implications persist, extending repercussions beyond China to traditional allies like Canada and Mexico.

