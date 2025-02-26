Stellantis Faces Uncertainty Amidst Trump's Tariff Threat

Amidst looming tariff threats from the Trump administration, Stellantis, a leading automaker, confronts possible financial setbacks. The proposed tariffs could severely impact automobiles manufactured in Mexico and Canada, regions where Stellantis builds a significant portion of its North American vehicles.

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann expressed concerns regarding the tariffs, arguing that measures aimed at boosting American manufacturing should exclude punitive tariffs on U.S. trading partners. He emphasized that allowing vehicles built in Mexico and Canada to remain tariff-free could foster job creation and investment in the country.

The company, which recently reported a challenging 2024 with sobering sales figures, is in the midst of seeking new leadership. As the industry reels from potential policy changes, other major players, including Ford and General Motors, also assess the implications of proposed tariffs on their cross-border operations.

