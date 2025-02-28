Left Menu

Warfare 2047: India's Technological Transformation

General Anil Chauhan asserts that future warfare will heavily depend on advanced technology, such as AI and data analytics, to determine combat outcomes. Addressing trends in digitized and intelligent warfare, he highlighted India's transition towards data-centric strategies and the introduction of theater commands for efficient operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:30 IST
Warfare 2047: India's Technological Transformation
General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, emphasized the growing importance of technology in modern warfare during the Chanakya Dialogues conclave themed 'Bharat 2047: Atmanirbhar In War'. He highlighted how digitization, networking, and intelligence are crucial in shaping combat outcomes.

He elaborated on data-centric warfare, underscoring its reliance on network security, data flow, and artificial intelligence. General Chauhan also pointed to the increasing role of robotics and automation in future military operations, suggesting a potential transformation where humans and machines could both be active combatants.

The General outlined India's unique approach to theater commands, focusing on separating force generation from application. This strategy is part of a broader transition towards more intelligentized warfare, incorporating space and cyber support. With advancements in drone technology, Chauhan projected that the speed and complexity of warfare are set to increase significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

